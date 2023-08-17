Video: I have more achievements than Odumodublvck – Khaid

Khaid, a young singer from Nigeria, claims that Hip Hop icon Odumodublvck lacks several accomplishments that he can boast about.

This was said by him while he was a guest on a podcast, weeks after he had a social media argument with the rapper about their Headies nomination for Rookie of the Year.

The singer of “With You” claimed that while Odumodublvck is a good artist, he is not superior to him.

According to Khaid, the Declan Rice hitmaker still lacks a few accomplishments and “flowers” that he has.

He said partly; “He is good but he is not better than me.”

How the drama all started…

Recall how Tochukwu Ojogwu, nicknamed Odumodublvck, and Khaid engaged in a social media power struggle in July about who had the best chance of winning Rookie of the Year at the upcoming 16th annual Headies Award

Asiwaju Lerry, a Twitter influencer, asked the internet community who should win the prize if it came down to Khaid and Odumodublvck.

They were nominated alongside artists whose names were omitted from Lerry’s tweet, including Eltee Skhillz, Bayanni, Guchi, and Bloody Civilian.

“If Headies Rookie of the year was down to Khaid and Odumodu, who is winning?” he asked.*

In response, Khaid argued that the stats and numbers speak for themselves and if people do the math, they’d see that he deserves it.

“Evian pass Evian, Check d numbers & do the math”, he tweeted.

The Potor Potor crooner who felt insulted by the tweet, threatened to give the singer a knock n the heard. “IF I KNOCK THAT YOUR HEAD.”

Not long after, the ‘Anabella’ hit-maker used the Hip Hop artiste’s lyrics to insult him saying, “Ebelebe Runner…Na me be your father”

Khaid then took a swipe at people calling his lyrics weak, and advised them to work on themselves because their entire existence is insignificant.

He added; “It’s good that people learn to respect and work on themselves; those weak lyrics are performing better than your entire existence ‼️. 18 year old boy wey de tension una 💀”