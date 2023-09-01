Video: “I Have Finally Accepted The Reality Of The End Of A Road” – Bolanle Ninalowo Announces End Of His Marriage

Bolanle Ninalowo, a Nollywood actor, announced the end of his marriage to Bunmi Ninalowo in an Instagram post earlier today.

Bolanle Ninalowo is a Nigerian actor, model, and entrepreneur who has appeared in films such as “The Wedding Party,” “The Johnsons,” and “Tinsel.”

He is marriage was to Bunmi Ninalowo, with whom he has two children, a son named Morakinyo and a daughter named Aliyah.

Bolanle Ninalowo’s wife is Bunmi Ninalowo. They met in 2004 and got married in 2007. They have two children together, a boy and a girl.

The couple separated in 2019 but reconciled in 2021.

In a post on Instagram on September 1, 2023, Ninalowo wrote: “I have finally accepted the reality of the end of a road. It’s a sad reality that, though it brings room and hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future, also carries a heavy heart.”

“This reality is especially heartbreaking for my loving and adorable children, but it’s necessary for a peaceful and loveable future. It’s a reality I prayed for, nurtured, and worked tirelessly to avoid, for the sake of all involved.”

“Now, I must face this sad reality as I realize that my kids have grown and have a better understanding of my pain and struggles for them. It’s a stark reminder that none of us will live forever, and I must take care of my health and mental state for the well-being of all.”

“May God guide and reward me for all my efforts and forgive me for any wrongs I’ve done. In the end, we all live with the consequences of our actions, a truth that’s both sad and undeniable.”

“Now, I must strive to be better for the sake of the same children I fought so hard never to be separated from. The journey thus far has only made me stronger as I come to terms with what I truly need and deserve for all my relentless hard work and efforts in life.”

“My heart is broken, but not shattered, as I stand tall while sharing this sad but true news with the same world that adores my beautiful family and me. My wife and I have decided to go our separate ways and pursue an irreconcilable marriage dissolution.”

“I kindly request your respect for our privacy and your prayers during this process, as we heal and move on with our independent lives while jointly taking care of what we love most: our children. God bless us all.”