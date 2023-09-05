Video: “I have done more for her”- Sarah Martins defends calling out Judy Austin over N1 million debt

Sarah Martins, a Nollywood actress, is explaining her motives for calling out her erstwhile closest friend, Judy Austin.

Sarah lambasted those in her corner for dragging her for calling out Judy, whom she claimed owed her N1 million, in a lengthy post on her Instagram page.

People who have never run a business or saved up to pay for an advertisement are the ones yelling at her not to drag Judy and forget about the money.

Sarah promised never to reveal everything that happened between her and Judy during their friendship, nor the secrets she confided in her.

The budding actress highlighted that they had never operated a business, which is why they don’t know the difference between business money and friendship money.

However, all she wants is for the wife of Yul Edochie to pay her the money she owes.

“People that have never owned a business or saved up to pay for an advert are the ones shouting I shouldn’t drag Judy and forget about my money.

You have never owned a business in your life that’s why you don’t know the difference between business money and things done in friendship.

Ofcos I have done many things way more than 1m for Judy but I’m not talking about all that.

I’m only ranting and fighting for my business money! Money that I worked extremely hard for.

If I’d gifted or borrowed the money to her, I would never come out to say a word about it. What I’m saying is she should pay back my money since she’s not willing to do the work I paid her for.

You’ll hypocrites should shut the heck up or pay the money on her behalf!!

I will never disclose whatever happened between Judy and I during our friendship days. I will never disclose what she trusted me with. I will never disclose that which will hurt her when it’s brought to public space. I’m only asking her to pay back my business money and that’s that!

I worked for the money!”.