Video: “I have been stereotyped all my life”- Hilda Baci Painfully Reveals

Hilda Baci, a Guinness World Record holder, has spoken openly about her struggles with stereotypes throughout her life.

Hilda Bacci opened up about the hurdles that successful women like her frequently encounter owing to preconceptions in an intimate talk with Ex Big Brother Naija Housemate and Instagram Influencer Tacha on the Big Friday show.

Tacha asked Hilda about her personal encounters with stereotypes, particularly as an accomplished and varied woman, during the interview.

“Like girls like us, we look very cute, and we’re putting in the work or making money, but most people decide to be blind towards that. Like, do you get stereotyped?” Tacha inquired.

Hilda responded by sharing her own encounters with stereotypes:

“Oh yes. All my life. I have been stereotyped all my life. More now. More now than before. I remember a particular award where I was like…they didn’t think that I had, you know, much to offer. I don’t know if that makes any sense.”