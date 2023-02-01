Video: “I have been single for over 10years but I have been having s3x” -Skit maker Mr. Macaroni speaks about his personal life [Video]
Talented skitmaker, Debo Adedayo a,k,a Mr Macaroni has left many bewildered with his shocking revelation about his personal life.
The award-winning skitmaker revealed that he has been single for over 10 years. Despite, the fact that he hasn’t been in any relationship, Mr Macaroni admitted that he has been having sex.
He noted how people wouldn’t believe him because of the society we are in now, but that is his truth.
Mr Macaroni made this known on “Chook Mouth” podcast with social media influencer, Adeherself.
He said: “I have been single for over 10years.
You see, this is the culture I’m talking about. When I say it, you people don’t want to believe me. But it’s the truth.
“How can I be flirting and if I’m not in a relationship?”.
“If you want to ask me a question, ask directly. If you want to ask me if I’ve been having s3x, absolutely yes. I am an adult. I already said it now. I have been having s3x.”