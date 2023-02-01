Video: “I have been single for over 10years but I have been having s3x” -Skit maker Mr. Macaroni speaks about his personal life [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite, the fact that he hasn’t been in any relationship, Mr Macaroni admitted that he has been having sex.*

He noted how people wouldn’t believe him because of the society we are in now, but that is his truth.

Talented skitmaker, Debo Adedayo a,k,a Mr Macaroni has left many bewildered with his shocking revelation about his personal life.

The award-winning skitmaker revealed that he has been single for over 10 years. Despite, the fact that he hasn’t been in any relationship, Mr Macaroni admitted that he has been having sex.

He noted how people wouldn’t believe him because of the society we are in now, but that is his truth.

Mr Macaroni made this known on “Chook Mouth” podcast with social media influencer, Adeherself.