Video: “I have been in love with someone that didn’t love me back”- Yvonne Jegede speaks on heartbreak

  • Yvonne Jegede has recently admitted that she had fallen in love with someone who had not acknowledged her feelings.
  • She claims to have gone through being in love with someone who loves you but not being in love with them and is unsure of which was worse.
Yvonne Jegede, a divorcee and actress in Nollywood, has discussed heartbreak.

The gorgeous woman with chocolate skin, who was married to Abounce Fawole, admitted that she had fallen in love with someone who had not acknowledged her feelings.

Yvonne questioned her audience on which type of heartbreak hurt more: being in love with someone who loves you but not being in love with them.

She claims to have gone through both and is unsure of which was worse.

“I have been loved by someone that I didn’t love back and I have been in love with someone that didn’t love me back. And I don’t know which is worse: to be broken or to break another”.

