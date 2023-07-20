Video: “I have been in love with someone that didn’t love me back”- Yvonne Jegede speaks on heartbreak

Yvonne Jegede has recently admitted that she had fallen in love with someone who had not acknowledged her feelings.

Yvonne Jegede, a divorcee and actress in Nollywood, has discussed heartbreak.

The gorgeous woman with chocolate skin, who was married to Abounce Fawole, admitted that she had fallen in love with someone who had not acknowledged her feelings.

Yvonne questioned her audience on which type of heartbreak hurt more: being in love with someone who loves you but not being in love with them.

“I have been loved by someone that I didn’t love back and I have been in love with someone that didn’t love me back. And I don’t know which is worse: to be broken or to break another”.