Video: “I have been in a lot of pain” – Singer Falz cries out

Falz, a well-known artist from Nigeria, has admitted that the past few months have been difficult for him.

Falz pointed out that he has been pushing despite the discomfort he is experiencing.

The singer continued by thanking his supporters for helping him feel better and for their support.

In his words:

“I’ve had it pretty tough these last couple of months. Pain. A lot of it. But I have also refused to stop pushing through the pain!

“I’m really grateful for the love you all have showered me with. I truly am. It kept me going for real. I’ve been very emotional in my quiet time.”

Remember, months ago, Falz underwent a knee surgery in the United Kingdom.

“Say A Prayer for Me” Falz Says as he Undergoes Surgery

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has disclosed he recently underwent knee surgery.

Gistlover reports that the political activist made this known in a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday evening, May 10, 2023.

According to Falz, he sustained a knee injury while playing football in 2022 and was unaware it was a serious health issue.

The rapper added he was advised to undergo surgery to fix his knee.

Sharing his pre and post-surgery experience Falz wrote: “Current situation. It’s a whole journey to being 100% back. Say a prayer for me.”