Video: “I have been holding my phone gazing at your beautiful pictures”- Anita Joseph celebrates Uche Elendu’s birthday, one year after their reconciliation

One year after their reconciliation, Uche Elendu, a Nollywood actress, has received birthday wishes from her best friend, Anita Joseph.

She described Uche as her bestie and praised her for having the sweetest heart.

Anita Joseph revealed that she had been staring at the lovely photos taken by Uche Elendu on her phone as she struggled to find the appropriate words to describe her day.

Anita Joseph sent her birthday greetings and promised to return with the appropriate words.

“My bestie my sweetest of Hearts @ucheelendu. I have been holding my phone gazing at your beautiful pictures trying to find the right words to say on this Day.

Happy birthday my sweet.

Chelu birthday my sweet.

Will be back with the right words baby”.

Anita Joseph reacts as Uche Elendu accepts her public apology, 3years after their messy fight

Nollywood actresses, Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu are starting the year on a good note.

The best friends, who fell out in 2019, after Anita Joseph called out Uche Elendu, decided to start the year by rekindling old relationship.

Days back that Anita Joseph had issued a public apology to Uche Elendu for calling her a ‘Witch’ over a hair-related issue.

The two beautiful actresses used to be friends until Anita landed a partnership deal with a hair company.

Anita called out her bestie in a video on November 2019, where she alleged that Uche Elendu who sells hair products, was angry at her for modelling the hair of another brand, and held it against her.

While addressing her as a witch who wanted her to remain broke, Anita recounted how she patronized Uche’s hair products numerous times despite not benefiting from her as her big customer.

Few hours before the new year 2023, Anita took to her Instagram page to apologize to Uche Elendu. She apologised to Uche for accusing her of practising witchcraft.

In the clip, Anita reteirated that she regretted her actions and missed their friendship.

In her words;

“To err is human and to forgive is divine”. Some years back, i called my best friend out, Uche Elendu “I was hurt but i was not suppose to do that”. I am using this medium to say am sorry “ “Baby girl you are not a witch, My family begged me to take down that video but i said no because i was hurt”. “I love you and i miss you, Am so sorry”.

Accepting her apology, Uche Elendu took to her comment section to send New Year greetings yo her.

“Happy New Year Nwamaka Fish”.

Reacting, Anita Joseph noted how the year is about to be a good one.