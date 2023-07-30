Video: “I Have Been Doing Too Much to Keep This Relationship” -Toyin Lawani’s Husband, Cries Out Over his Marital Pains

Segun Wealth, the husband of famous stylist Toyin Lawani, has confused people with his enigmatic Instagram statements.

The photographer, who goes by Dee Unknown on Instagram, posted a series of images hinting at a marital breakdown.

He stated that he has been giving his best for love to work and has put up smiles in public for a perfect relationship. But how long can he keep pretending when he’s not growing any younger?

Segun Wealth went on to say that he can’t keep fighting because he needs to find another form of peace and focus more on himself.

“Love is pain, I mean love is a scam. It’s just so sad how I always try to be big and hide behind my skin every single time for love’s sake. How much I hear the sound of blood rushing and how I try to calm my emotions. Giving my best for love to work. How I put up that smile in public for a perfect relationship but how long do I really want to do this for?

Man is not getting any younger for such.

Perfect picture, perfect video all in the eyes of the public and fans but the heart is in ruins.

Please don’t call me to order I’m broken”.

“Can’t keep fighting this longer I just need to drop everything and find another type of peace. Focus on myself more. There’s nothing in pleasing anyone for love’s sake, cover face say it’s @deeunknown I’m tired.

I be doing too much to keep this relationship. Water should just take me away. Water should just wash me for a new start. I’ve been scared to start over but this pain is too much water has dried up my glans.

I’m sorry I’m tired can’t keep pretending I’m okay”.

This is coming as a surprise as the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month and even hosted a dinner for their inner circles.