Video: I have a problem with broke people who’re useless – Naira Marley reacts after being called out by Lil Smart

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has responded to a former member of Marlian Music who called him out over unfair treatment.

Dancer and entertainer, Lil Smart had taken to social media to accuse the Marlian president of being an inconsiderate boss.

He said that he left the record label because he felt underappreciated by Naira Marley even after years of committment.

According to Lil Smart, he was squatting when he first joined Marlian Music and the entertainment company started out with a duplex.

He said that with time the label grew bigger and when Naira Marley started building estates and houses, he could not even give him a room to stay or offer him accommodation.

In reaction, Naira Marley penned a cryptic post where he talked about having a problem with broke people that refuse to help themselves.