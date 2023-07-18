Video: “I Grew Up as The Only Boy Among 11 Women and I’ve Dated Women from All Races – Jim Iyke

Jim Iyke, popular Nollywood actor, has made news after admitting his adventurous side with women.

The star revealed this during an appearance on Chinasa Anukam’s Is “This Seat Taken” audiovisual podcast.

The actor said that he has dated ladies of many races, claiming that he has lived in three countries and has extensively dated people of various races.

Jim Iyke remarked during the podcast that he has always been adventurous and enjoys experiencing and live life to the fullest. As a result, he dated women from a variety of backgrounds, religions, and races, both romantically and casually.

He claims to have met people of almost every religion and race.

He said,

“I have dated extensively. I have dated across different races. Because I’m always adventurous. I just want to experience and live life.

“So, I have lived in three countries. I’ve met different kinds of women from different walks of life, different races, different religions. There’s rarely a religion you point to or race that I have not been with either romantically or casual dating.”

Jim Iyke grew up as the only boy among 11 women, which he says influenced his views on women and relationships.