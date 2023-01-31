Video: “I got Olamide to sign Adekunle Gold to YBNL” – Pheelz reveals [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Pheelz shared in an interview how he got singer, Adekunle Gold signed to Olamide’s label, YBNL. Pheelz, whose real name is Phillip Kayode Moses shared how he knew Adekule would be a star.

According to him, he got to know Adekunle as the “king of photoshop” back in the day. However, his cover of one direction’s “Story of my life” blew his mind.

Pheelz said:

“I told Olamide Sign this guy, no worry.”

The singer also shared that he is still very much into graphics, as he does all his graphic work by himself.