Video: “I Got My New Body Done For 4.5 million” Bobrisky Reveals 

Finally popular Nigerian cross dresser has revealed the cost of his BBL surgical procedure.

He highlighted the value of his latest acquired curve during a question-and-answer session with comedian and media personality Egungun.

Recall that Bobrisky recently had a BBL surgery and flaunted it a few days after his father’s death.

He told Egungun, the interviewer, that his BBL cost a whooping 4.5 million naira. He also claimed that he had the surgery performed in Nigeria.

When asked about the cost of his shoes, he stated that he was wearing only a slipper underneath the birthday gown. The stunning golden gown cost 1.5 million naira. To the joy of the comedian, Egungun, he closed the interview by giving him a million naira.