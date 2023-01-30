Video: “I got married at 25, it was s3x on first date”- Pere Egbi shares details about his personal life [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Big Brother Naija’shine ya eyes’ housemate, Pere Egbi has spoken out about his failed marriage to Pamela Heoma.

Pere disclosed in an interview with media personality Toke Makinwa for her podcast ‘Toke Moments’ that he married at the age of 25.

According to him, their relationship was solely sexual because they mostly had sex in his car since he didn’t have a residence at the time.

Pere explained how he met her, saying that one of his buddies introduced them and they exchanged phone numbers. Pere invited her out on a date the third day after their encounter, and things between them became sexually rousing.