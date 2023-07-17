Video: I got enough music to retire: Wizkid makes U-turn on 33rd birthday, Gives date for new song

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid changes his mind about retirement as he marks his 33rd birthday.

The issue of his retirement was raised during an interview with Manny Norte from Capital Extra.

The interviewer mentioned their previous encounter where Wizkid had informed him about having ‘enough music to retire’ on the occasion of his 33rd birthday, which fell on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Wizkid was said to have bragged about possessing an abundant musical catalogue that would suffice for him to consider retirement.

However, when his question was raised, Wiz made a U-turn and affirmed his upcoming album while announcing intentions to drop a track in the coming week.

“Come on, my brother. And we are still recording music everyday [laughs]. So, imagine how much music I have now,” he said.

He added, “I got a new album ready, bro. New Wiz’s album. I’m dropping a new song next week. In a couple of days, mehn.”