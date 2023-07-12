Video: “I glow because God is my protector” -Judy Austin boasts about her beauty

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has taken to social media to boast about how gorgeous she is despite daily drags and criticisms.

Yul Edochie’s wife referred to herself as the most beautiful woman.

Judy Austin attributed her glowing appearance to God. She claimed that one glows differently when God is one’s protector.

“It’s the beauty for me!!

The most beautiful woman!!!

That’s how you glow when God is your PROTECTOR!!!!

I hope y’all are having a wonderful evening”.

“We just made $10k on our prank videos that many carried on their heads”- Judy Austin brags, taunts haters

Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, has made fun of those who believe her marriage is about to collapse.

She and Yul Edochie have been posting disturbing videos about their marital difficulties on their Instagram page for a few days.

Judy Austin responded to critics in a message on her Facebook page, revealing that all of the videos were pranks and that she and her husband were profiting handsomely from them.

The actress, who is married to Yul Edochie and has two children, revealed that they earned $10,000 from some of their videos.

“People thought I have issues with my husband Yul Edochie.

Well, we just made over $10k from our prank videos while some carried it for head.

Congratulations to us”.