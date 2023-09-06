ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I get money to waste this period” – Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend comes for VeryDarkman, vows to drag him to court

Nkechi Blessing’s young lover, Xxssive, has slammed VeryDarkman for accusing the actress of marketing a skincare brand without a NAFDAC number.

The curvy screen diva ranting on social media after VeryDarkman made the charges.

However, in a retort, VeryDarkman had hushed the actress by mentioning three simple ways he could quickly damage her USA visa and prevent her from ever visiting the country again.

Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend has also entered the fight to defend his girlfriend.

In a live video session, he told VeryDarkman not to come after him because he’s prepared to haul him to court and make him pay terribly.

He took a swipe at VeryDarkman by emphasizing that on a normal day outside, his sort cannot even speak with him.

