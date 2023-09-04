Video: “I get coconut head” – Man says as he leaks private chat with Don Jazzy

A Nigerian guy has created a stir online after disclosing a private conversation he had with Don Jazzy, the founder of Mavin Records.

Osaigbovo-umweni.O. Kelvin was the name of the young man who had set out on a mission to embrace 100 celebrities, and he had put up a hut by the road with a placard asking Don Jazzy to be the third on his list.

In a video that has since gone viral, fans held a sign with the words “Please hug me Don Jazzy.”

Fortunately for him, the video piqued the singer’s interest, and he responded in the comments section, explaining that he is now in America, not Nigeria.

“Ahh 🤦🏾‍♂️ I Dey yankee ooo,” Don Jazzy wrote.

In a fresh update, the boy revealed his private conversation with Don Jazzy, in which the musician requested that he give his account information.

The artist went on to caution the fan not to pull such a stunt again because the time is now extremely risky.

However, in response to Don Jazzy’s message, the young man stated that he has a ‘coconut head’ and pledged to mount there till the singer returned from his trip.

“I know it’s not safe but I must mount here till you come o. I get coconut head. God will protect me boss”.

Watch the video below: