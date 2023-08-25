Video: “I gave Ilebaye a show, she thinks she’s in control” — Cross speaks on kiss with Kim Oprah

Following their passionate kiss, Cross Okonkwo, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, throws Ilebaye under the bus.

Recall that the couple made headlines when they shared a passionate kiss in public, sparking discussion about his love for Kim Oprah.

After the kiss, Venita, Ilebaye, and Cross talked to Ilebaye and Kim Ophrah about what his plan is.

Venita warned him against the path his threading, “You already know she (Kim Oprah) is, if you fcck her up, she will shut you down straight.”

Seyi added his voice too, “Yeah it’s not like she hasn’t seen you kiss Ilebaye before, so think about it this night and make up your mind by tomorrow morning and stop wasting saliva in public.”

In response, Cross blatantly stated that whatever Ilebaye thought the game was, he was surely in control and not the other way around.

“Ilebaye thinks I am stupid, she does not know I just gave her a show, she thinks she’s in control,” he stated.

He added to his statement, “I will talk to Kim tomorrow.”

Watch the video below …