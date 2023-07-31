Video: “I Found Out My 3rd Marriage Had Ended on Youtube”- Stella Damasus Reveals

Stella Damasus, a popular Nollywood actress, has finally revealed the details of her third marriage failure.

The actress, who was interviewed by media personality Teju Babyface, confessed that her marriage had ended on YouTube.

According to her, her ex-husband, Daniel, had just traveled when her phone began vibrating with notifications and friends began calling.

She revealed that she then contacted her daughter, and the two of them instantly went to YouTube, only to discover that her marriage had ended, with many people implying that Karma had finally caught up with her.

Speaking further, Stella noted that she and Doris Simon (her colleague whom many people claim Stella Damasus snatched Daniel Ademinokan from as he was previously married to her with a child) are now friends.

According to her, their friendship began even before her marriage ended.

“Hmmmm only a few people in this world can get me to talk like this and @tejubabyfaceoyelakin is one of them. It was not easy for me to do this interview because there are some private thing I keep private. I prayed and asked the Holy Spirit to guide me through and he did. Thank you Teju for making this professional and honest. You are and will always be one of the most intelligent media personalities I know. Please my lovelies go to the link in his bio to listen to the full interview. God bless you all and happy new week. #tejubabyfaceshow #stelladamasus #newweek #mondaymotivation #monday #interview #talkshow.”

