ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I Felt Indifferent, I’m Confused” – May Edochie Speaks Following Pete Edochie’s Statements About Her

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

"Mary is a computer wizard"- Pete Edochie lists May Edochie's rare qualities as he declares his love for her

May Edochie, the first wife of famous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has broken her silence after her father-in-law spoke extensively about her and her son’s marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin.

Recall that media personality Chude Jideonwo paid a visit to Pete Edochie’s home and conducted an in-depth interview with the legendary movie star.

In an interview, Pete Edochie stated that he was unaware Yul Edochie planned to marry a second wife. According to him, he simply awoke to the news like everyone else and was unable to stop it.

He further described May Edochie as a computer wizard and very intelligent lady who has played a vital role in the growth of Yul Edochie’s home to date.

Following this, May Edochie took to her Instagram page a few moments later where she posted photos of her daughter while showering encomium on her.

Captioning the post, Yul Edochie wrote:

“I felt indifferent about her works but they speak volumes. My adorable @danielleyuledochie deserves some. Having a hard time choosing a fav slide. . . 1st n last…. I’m confused.”

See the post below:

Reacting, one @juliezspa wrote: “When your father in.law says good things about you, that means you are really the best!! Yul really lost a treasure by leaving you to marry Judy… My Computer Wizard.”

@mumizainie wrote: “The book of Esther calls her glorified…she shall be 1000times greater wiser stronger and blessed than you are in the name of Jesus.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “I Like You, That Is Why I Acts This Way Around You” – Tolanibaj Pours Out Her Heart to Neo [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Ozo will be among Eviction Jury’ – CeeC to Doyin

2 hours ago

Video: Kiddwaya Holds Back Cross From Separating Cee-C And Ilebaye During Heated Clash [Video]

2 hours ago

“I Said Yes To The Love Of My Life” Actress Chisom Steve Announces

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button