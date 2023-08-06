Video: “I Felt Indifferent, I’m Confused” – May Edochie Speaks Following Pete Edochie’s Statements About Her

May Edochie, the first wife of famous Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has broken her silence after her father-in-law spoke extensively about her and her son’s marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin.

Recall that media personality Chude Jideonwo paid a visit to Pete Edochie’s home and conducted an in-depth interview with the legendary movie star.

In an interview, Pete Edochie stated that he was unaware Yul Edochie planned to marry a second wife. According to him, he simply awoke to the news like everyone else and was unable to stop it.

He further described May Edochie as a computer wizard and very intelligent lady who has played a vital role in the growth of Yul Edochie’s home to date.

Following this, May Edochie took to her Instagram page a few moments later where she posted photos of her daughter while showering encomium on her.

Captioning the post, Yul Edochie wrote:

“I felt indifferent about her works but they speak volumes. My adorable @danielleyuledochie deserves some. Having a hard time choosing a fav slide. . . 1st n last…. I’m confused.”

Reacting, one @juliezspa wrote: “When your father in.law says good things about you, that means you are really the best!! Yul really lost a treasure by leaving you to marry Judy… My Computer Wizard.”

@mumizainie wrote: “The book of Esther calls her glorified…she shall be 1000times greater wiser stronger and blessed than you are in the name of Jesus.”