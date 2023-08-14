Video: “I Fell from Stairs When I Was Younger, I Was Asthmatic,” – Frodd Shares Health Condition

Chukwuemeka Okoye, aka Frodd, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, has revealed a childhood asthma attack.

On Monday morning, the father of one mentioned this to Kiddwaya and Doyin.

“I just perceived one heavy smell like the scent of something,” Frodd says. I’m not sure what it was. My mind simply went blank. I slid down the steps where I was. I was making myself breathe.

“Luckily for me, people heard the fall. It is a long stair. It’s not this short four/five stairs here. It’s at least fifteen stairs. So, they saw me on the floor and rushed and brought me inhaler. If I was on the floor for another four or five minutes, I would have passed out.”