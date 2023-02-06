Video: “I feel like this is just the beginning” – Tems speaks following Grammy award win
- In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Tems recalled how she used to listen to several prominent singers who she now works with.
- The singer received the award for “Best Melodic Rap Performance” on Sunday for her contribution to the 2022 hit “Wait for U” by American rappers Future and Drake.
“It is incredible, I get to work with people that five years ago were on my playlist. I was jamming to them and now I am working with them, it is such a pleasure and I feel like this is just the beginning.
“The song, with U was taken from my record, Higher, they reached out to me and they told me they would use it as a sample and I felt it was amazing. I thought the song was interesting and amazing the way it got together.”