Video: “I fear what they teach” – Angela Okorie speaks on why she won’t send her son to school abroad [Video]

  Angela, who recently called out movie starlets for buying houses despite not being in the industry long, appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast with Nedu Wazobia et al.
Famous Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, speaks on her major fears about sending her child to school abroad.

The thespian, who recently called out movie starlets for buying houses despite not being in the industry long, appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast with Nedu Wazobia et al.

She said that she fears what kids these days are being taught in schools abroad.

According to her, kids are being taught to choose their own gender if they so wish to switch and she doesn’t like that.

Angela Okorie said that such concepts as gender transformation doesn’t sit right with her and she wouldn’t like her son to learn about such or be one.

