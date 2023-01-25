Video: I dreamt that some women attacked you and cut off your pen!s- Charly Boy forewarns Apostle Suleman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian singer, Charly Boy has warned founder of Omega Fire ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman to be careful of his inner circle.

The legendary singer noted how the clergyman has been embroiled in several scandalous news over the years. Although, admitting that many Nigerian pastors are fraudulent or scumbags, he however, believes that Apostle Suleman is the only one who bears the brunt.

As such, he warned the controversial clergyman to be careful of the women around him. Charly Boy claimed to have had a bad dream about him where some women were trying to cut off his penis.

The actress, who was unbothered with the lawsuit filed against her by the clergyman, had taken to a recent interview to spill tea about their affair.

Halima revealed that Apostle Suleman first reached out to her on phone to be his friend. They got talking for four months and he sent her 500,000 to show he was serious in his relationship with her.

The ailing actress insisted that she never knew Suleman was married as he told her that he was separated. Halima shockingly revealed that she pleaded with him on countless times to reconcile with his wife, but he remained adamant.

Halima claimed that Apostle Suleman proposed to her seven times but she rejected his proposal. Unbothered with the rejection, he involved the actress’s parents in their affair and did an introduction with her.

Halima added that she had a tattoo of his name on her hand when their relationship was good and when she discovered he was married, he had calmed her down. Read more here.

Apostle Suleman has currently sued Halima Abubakar for N1billion for defamation. Their court case is set to begin in March, 2023.