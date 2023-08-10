Video: “I dreamt Liquorose, Tacha, Erica, joined the house” – Cross tells Biggie, he responds

Popular BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate Cross gets a surprising response from Biggie when he admits that in his dream, some of their former roommates joined them there.

Cross revealed in his diary session on Wednesday that he dreamed Biggie brought back some ex-housemates who are currently not on the reality show with them.

He claimed to have observed the return of Laycon, Liquorose, Tacha, Erica, Bisola, and other individuals.

Cross quickly responded with a resounding no when Biggie sarcastically suggested that perhaps the dream signified that he would soon meet them outside the house.

Their conversation went thus …

Cross said: “Yesterday, I had a dream. This dream was so real, I felt like it was real. You know that kind of dream that feels really, really real.

“I dreamt that you [Big Brother] brought back a lot of your siblings [ex-housemates]. Laycon was there [as were] Tacha, Erica, Nengi, Ozo, Miracle, Bisola, Tobi. And the house was so big, like we had up to 150 lockers. It [the house] was so busy. People were unpacking. People were hugging, laughing, and we had like upstairs. Mike was around, Jaypaul. I saw so many housemates.”

In reaction, Biggie said: “and about the dream, maybe it means you will soon meet them outside.”

Cross quickly reacted: “no no no no no no”

Watch video below…