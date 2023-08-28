Video: “I dreamt about my eviction two weeks ago” – Frodd makes U-turn

Frodd, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate who was kicked out, claims that he had a dream that foresaw his own eviction.

The incident happened in the fifth week of the show, when Frodd and fellow participant Tolanibaj faced eviction since they had received the fewest votes.

The housemates were caught off guard when Frodd announced that he had dreamed about being evicted out two weeks earlier.

I knew [about my eviction] na. I already dreamt [about it] two weeks ago,” he stated.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Frodd has mentioned dreaming about his journey in the Big Brother Naija house.

He had previously shared a dream with housemates Mercy Eke and Whitemoney, envisioning himself making it to the finals.

However, his most recent dream seems to have taken a different turn, leaving him out of the competition earlier than he had hoped.