Video: “I doubt your success, you belong to your sponsors”- Brymo slams Peter Okoye for belittling Seun Kuti

Nigerian singer, Brymo has slammed Peter Okoye of Psquare fame, for belittling Seun Kuti.

Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye had gotten into a messy social media fight over Labor Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Peter Okoye, who is proud supporter of Peter Obi, while tackling Seun Kuti, slammed him for profiting off his father’s name.

“My late father was a nobody but today everyone knows the OKOYES! Dude try removing “KUTI” from you make make I know weda anybody sabi you! Remain in that your Local SHRINE while people like us and others continue excelling Globally! YOU CAN’T SHAME THE SHAMELESS”.

Chipping in, Brymo slammed Peter Okoye for undermining Seun Kuti. Defending Seun, he pointed out how Peter Okoye’s bragging about his status has belittled him.

Instigating beef, Brymo stated that he doubts the singer’s success as he belongs to sponsors