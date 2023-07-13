ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I don’t want this kind of fame”- Chef Dammy Seen Buying Onions at Shop Without Bodyguards

Damilola Adeparusi, an Ekiti state celebrity chef, was recently spotted without any bodyguards buying onions at a mini market.

A social media user shared a video of the celebrity chef, and netizens expressed their opinions in the comments section.

The caption read, “I met your favorite chef dammy buying onions without bodyguards.” “Go damnmy.”

Chef Dammy recently tried to break the Guinness World Record by cooking for 120 hours.

Since then, the video has gained popularity, and many online users have criticized those who attacked the chef. Others criticized the the man who took the video.

@fekomi seen: “E be like I go single handedly bless this chef Dami make una for stop to bully her.”

@enigmaticmafia reacted: “Chai what sort of mockery is this.”

@ladyque_1 said: “It’s no longer funny. I hope y’all don’t take this girl into depression.”

@instaview9ja commented: “Please how can we support her with token? She is too young for all this! I wan bless her.”

@opeyemifamakin reacted: “I think its time to stop. She’s young, she was ambitious and we all had a good laugh. I do not support this and i frown against it.”

@hrm_queentobiphillips_ogunwusi said: “Soon, she will be able to buy the whole store.”

@dianeiohn4luv reacted: “You think you’re bullying her? Lol you’re only putting her in the spotlightband I hope she shines.”

@_realgerald commented: “Tonight, As we go to sleep I cover every eye seeing this post with the blood of Jesus! No weapon fashioned against us shall prosper, Amen!”

@damienn said: “Has it gotten to this? Wey her security na.”

@hyrishtheebigdeal said: “The way this girl’s story will change for good ehn. E go shock una.”

