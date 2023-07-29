Video: I don’t react to every noise – Actress Uche Elendu throws shades at Angela Okorie

Uche Elendu, a well-known actress from Nigeria, has intimated that she does not feel the need to address the accusations made against her by colleague Angela Okorie.

Okorie had previously accused Elendu and Anita Joseph of having an intimate relationship with a native doctor in order to obtain notoriety.

She vowed on Instagram that she will show proof of Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu’s alleged wrongdoings.

Additionally, she charged Anita Joseph with being unfaithful to her husband by having extramarital affairs.

Angela Okorie wrote: “I never post the one wey Anita and Uche go sleep with native doctor for fame. I dey come with prof. The oyinbo girl wey follow una go don repent turn to God. She doesn’t lie. I dey come o. Married women go just dey knack anyhow. Dem dey post church wey dem go. I dey come with full vawulence.

“The evil you support today might turn against you tomorrow. Call out evil anywhere you see evil. Una no say I no like trouble. E no mean say we dey fear anybody o. No underrate me. 2 seconds everywhere go burst. See I like to stay on my own. Some people say it’s boring but that boring life have saved me from a lot of these fake friends no lies. Nobody stays forever. Nothing lasts forever. Be good. Be kind. Stay humble. Stay loyal.”

However, in an interview with Saturday Beats, Elendu said; “As you all know, it is only a dog that sees another dog barking and starts to bark. I am not one, so I cannot react to every noise. As far as I am concerned, there is really nothing to react to.”

She also admonished her colleagues in the movie industry not to turn social media into a court of public opinion whenever they had personal issues they need to address.

The actress said; “We have a body where people should take their complaints to for them to be resolved amicably. But, people have turned social media to a court; thereby making a fool of themselves by ranting on issues that could be resolved amicably.

“Many people feel that going to social media would probably make the other party less attractive to brands, and give them a bad name. Most of them go on to social media to spread lies to tarnish the image of the person they are having issues with. Like they say, ‘a clear conscience fears no accusation’. When one is sure of who one is, one does not need to join the bandwagon.

“When I see things like that, I know what they are trying to do. But, I know who I am. I know that what belongs to me will definitely come to me. That’s why I pay deaf ears to things like that. They don’t move me.”