Video: “I don’t need validation, I want my truth to be heard”- Tonto Dikeh says as she offers advice to single mothers [Video]

Tonto took to her Instagram page to advise women, she told them not to stop telling their story as their children would question why they never fought for their selves or told their truth.

Controversial actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh hasn’t backed down yet from her son’s birthday drama with ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

However, if they have an ex, who is a good father, she admonished women to appreciate and respect them and forget the hurt.

According to her, they should forget the personal hurt and give the man his flowers.

She added that they should pray for such men always because they don’t know what they have.

In her final words to them, she reminded them that a good dad doesn’t have to be a good husband.

As for her, Tonto, she wants her truth to be heard as much times as she feels like and doesn’t need validation.