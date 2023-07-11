Video: “I don’t mind taking up your surname, my love knows no bounds” – Leaked chat between Sypro and crush causes stir

Spyro, a Nigerian singer, confessed his love for his crush in a leaked conversation that went viral online.

Spyro in the chat posted a direct message on social media declaring his love for Meagan Good, an American actress.

The message from Spyro stated that he was aware of their different ages but that “age is just a number” and that he is a “complete package” that Meagan shouldn’t pass up.

He even proposed that she adopt his last name rather than taking hers.

He wrote:

“Hello Meagan. This is a profession of faith, as God lives and his spirit lives I will meet you one day very soon and we will work together. I have come again my love. I know you don’t know me but my love for you knows no bound … I will always love you Meagan. I am blown now and ready to settle down and it’s you I want before casava start to age.

“You might wanna say but I ain’t your age mate but age is just a number o. Meagan ‚don’t miss out on me as I am a complete package. I don’t mind taking up your surname instead of you taking mine cos we are GOOD together baby & look at me well ‚I ain’t bad a man you know. I am doing great ,is me that sang “WHO IS YOUR GUY” o and I want to be your GUY. You will see this IJN, when you do. pls hit me up on +**** link up, can fly anywhere FOR YOU.”

