Video: “I don’t mind cheating in a relationship”- Ric Hassani says, opens up on his relationship with Waje [Video]

Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu, better known as Ric Hassani, a Nigerian singer, has opened up about cheating in relationships and his relationship with fellow singer Waje.

Ric Hassani stated in an interview with Hot FM Lagos that he doesn’t mind cheating in a relationship. For him, there is only one life to live, and as such, it should be lived to the fullest.

He doesn’t mind if his partner cheats on him as long as they have a deeper connection. If his partner feels like cheating, he will let her and will even drive her to the man’s house.

“Honestly I don’t mind cheating. I mean you have one life. If you feel like that’s what you wanna do, fine as long as we have a deeper connection. If you are my partner and you feel like, somebody else might be better then me, mehn I go drive you go the guy house”.

When asked about his relationship with Waje, he denied rumours of an affair. Recall that in 2021, Waje and Ric Hassani were on everyone’s lips and the centre of attention after Waje sparked relationship rumours. Many people assumed the singers were in a relationship.

However, it appears that all of that was clout and that there was nothing between the two. Ric Hassani stated unequivocally that he was never in a relationship with the mother of one, and that everything was planned by Waje.

He chose to remain silent and not address the rumour in order to see what would happen.