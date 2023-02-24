Video: “I don’t know how to walk this path, it seems like a dream” – Chioma Chijioke tearfully mourns husband’s demise

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Heartbroken Nollywood actress, Chioma Chijioke has called for prayers from her fans, colleagues and loved ones as she mourns her husband’s death.

The comedian cum actor, who is still in disbelief, revealed that her husband’s death was like a dream to her.

But reality dawn on her when she saw him wrapped from head to toe and she called on to him but he didn’t answer.

Calling for prayers, Chioma stated that she doesn’t know how to walk to the path God has placed before her.

“It seemed to me just like a dream but now I have realized it is not this morning I saw my bestfriend, my love, the crown over my heart my husband but I saw him Ice cold with linens wrapped on him from head to toe. I called and he didn’t answer me I touched him but he was frozen cold he didn’t stand up he didn’t touch me back I have lost my husband to the cold hands of death please include us in your prayers. I don’t know how to walk this path God has played before me I am looking up to him alone. I am broken”.

GISTLOVER reported on February 19th that Chioma Chijioke had lost her husband, Kingsley Anosike.

The film producer and director passed away after he slumped during a football match in Kuwait on Saturday, February 18th, 2023.

It was gathered that Anosike relocated to Kuwait in November, 2002 with the hope of setting up a studio in the country before his untimely death.