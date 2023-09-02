Video: “I don’t have one like this” – Davido in awe after seeing Oyinbo with Vintage Rolls Royce worth more than his 2 RR

A video that genuinely portrays the common adage “Money pass Money” has appeared online, eliciting emotions.

Davido, who is currently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), couldn’t contain his joy when he saw an Oyinbo man driving a Vintage Rolls Royce (RR).

Davido was observed trying to get the attention of the Oyinbo man inside the luxury Vintage Rolls Royce while inside his own car.

Clearly aware of the cost of the Vintage Rolls Royce, which was expressly constructed for some super-rich people, Davido replied to the Oyinbo man that he also owns two Rolls Royce, but not the one like the vintage.

In his words; “I have two new Rolls Royce, but I don’t have one like this. ”

As expected, the video stirred mixed reactions as netizens who are car enthusiasts utter that the Vintage Rolls Royce can buy the two Davido Rolls Royce (RR). See reactions below;

__vital00: Even Davido know the price of that classic one 😂.

ighalo_gideon: It will surprise you that those vintage cars are expensive then the current ones.

iamlekkzzy: I Will Never Be Poor 👏🙏.

kinging0_5: Thats called Vintage and its way more expensive than ur new RR.

uchennaigboeli: His laughs is cute 😍.

uniq_kira: More expensive than the new one.