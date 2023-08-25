Video: I don’t eat anything disgusting except it’s like a body part – Simi to husband Adekunle during a fun couple’s game

Simi and Adekunle Gold, one of Nigeria’s most popular celebrity couples, recently answered some amusing couple-related questions on tiktok.

The couple answered the questions honestly while lounging in the spacious living area and watching their daughter Deja play.

“Which one of you has to be right?”

Simi – “Probably me. But like…do I have to be right?”

“Is your partner as smart as they the are?”

“Hell yeah” They both affirmed boldly

When they were asked a question about dishonesty, simi revealed that dishonesty is not entertained in their household.

Things soon got heated and interesting when a question popped up which read,

“What is something your partner eats that you find repulsive?”

And while they both struggled to answer it, Simi revealed that she is a picky eater and so will not be found eating a repulsive food.

And then she added at the end of her of it” except it’s like a body part”.

The video ended abruptly after that. Netizens have expressed their delight in seeing a happy celebrity marriage in Nigeria while some others are pondering on what the “body part” she mentioned could mean.

Peep the reactions of some people below!

