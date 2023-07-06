Video: “I don’t depend on my boyfriend for money, I’m a hustler” – Phyna counsels young ladies

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Phyna has counseled young women not to rely on their boyfriends for financial support.

Phyna revealed that she has been dependent since she was in school and has never relied on anyone for money while giving the advice.

She claims that she began hustling while still in secondary school and that she is independent.

Phyna went on to say that even though her father is still alive, he is not a wealthy man, which is why she decided to work hard and succeed in life.

She encouraged women to get tough and take care of their own needs instead of expecting money or a comfortable life from any man.

In the statement she made in the video, she said,

“I don’t expect money from any man, I’ve been hustling for myself since secondary school. My father is still alive, he’s not rich, and that is why I have to work hard to sustain myself. No woman should expect a soft life from men, you have to hustle so that you can cater for yourself, but if he’s capable of giving you money, you can take it and enjoy it with him.”