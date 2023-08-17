Video: “I don’t care how many years the video is, He’s still owing me”- Model Adetutu Alabi calls out Davido over alleged debt

Adetutu Alabi, a tribal model from Nigeria, claims that Davido owes her money.

The model, who appeared as a video vixen in one of the artist’s music videos, claimed in a post on her Instagram page that the musician still owes her money.

It doesn’t matter how long it’s been, according to Adetutu, because Davido still owes her money.

She doesn’t have much proof because her previous Instagram account was hacked, but Davido does because their communication was done over Direct Message (DM).

She claims that Davido personally messaged her about the video feature and that, as a woman from the trenches, she was so ecstatic that she forgot to sign any paperwork.

After the shoot, she was only given transport fare and when she texted him for her fee, he didn’t respond. All her efforts to reach out to the singer proved abortive.

She expressed how happy she would be if the singer pays her money as she reemphasized being from the trenches.

“Davido is still owing me, I don’t care how many years the video is. He’s still owing me.

True no more evidence again with me because my former IG account was hacked and it’s only @davido that has evidence.

He dmed me himself for the video feature, as omo trenches I was so excited that I didn’t sign nada. If I remember well Asika only have me tfare and I texted him that I will be expecting my pay only to get no response again to date.

Told @oyemykke about it to help tell Davido but still heard nothing.

I’m a girl from the trenches and I don’t hide anything about that. He owes me for the features…

Ogun n gbo!

I will be very happy if he pays me ooo, Aje”.