Video: “I don already pay her bride price” – Carter Efe informs online ‘relationship monitors’ wishing them breakup [Video]
- Carter Efe said that he has paid the bride price of his beautiful girlfriend, Nuella.
- He revealed this in response to jealous netizens who are wishing their relationship to fall apart.
Popular skit-maker and musician, Carter Efe reveals he has paid the bride price of his girlfriend, Nuella.
The ‘Machala’ co-singer who has been low-key about his relationship with the TikTok Influencer made this known via a caption of their loved-up video.
“If you think say we go break up! I don already pay bride price o”
In reaction,
offkidayo wrote: “Somebody play me last last by burna boy”
laurence__cweet wrote: ” Make we tell am 😂😂”
queenofdsun wrote: “Dem dey return bride price o shey make we remind u”
official_lino_zee wrote: “People way get kids dey even Divorce”
Zaza__mulal1 wrote: “Cheating join the group chat”
eo _bloodtonic wrote: “People wey get 10 kids dey block and curse and divorce shaa ..wish you the best bro”