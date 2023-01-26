ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I don already pay her bride price” – Carter Efe informs online ‘relationship monitors’ wishing them breakup [Video]

  • Carter Efe said that he has paid the bride price of his beautiful girlfriend, Nuella.
  • He revealed this in response to jealous netizens who are wishing their relationship to fall apart.

Popular skit-maker and musician, Carter Efe reveals he has paid the bride price of his girlfriend, Nuella.

The ‘Machala’ co-singer who has been low-key about his relationship with the TikTok Influencer made this known via a caption of their loved-up video.

He revealed this in response to jealous netizens who are wishing their relationship to fall apart.

“If you think say we go break up! I don already pay bride price o”

offkidayo wrote: “Somebody play me last last by burna boy”

laurence__cweet wrote: ” Make we tell am 😂😂”

queenofdsun wrote: “Dem dey return bride price o shey make we remind u”

official_lino_zee wrote: “People way get kids dey even Divorce”

Zaza__mulal1 wrote: “Cheating join the group chat”

eo _bloodtonic wrote: “People wey get 10 kids dey block and curse and divorce shaa ..wish you the best bro”

