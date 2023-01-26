Video: “I don already pay her bride price” – Carter Efe informs online ‘relationship monitors’ wishing them breakup [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Carter Efe said that he has paid the bride price of his beautiful girlfriend, Nuella.

He revealed this in response to jealous netizens who are wishing their relationship to fall apart.

Popular skit-maker and musician, Carter Efe reveals he has paid the bride price of his girlfriend, Nuella.

The ‘Machala’ co-singer who has been low-key about his relationship with the TikTok Influencer made this known via a caption of their loved-up video.

“If you think say we go break up! I don already pay bride price o”

In reaction,

offkidayo wrote: “Somebody play me last last by burna boy”

laurence__cweet wrote: ” Make we tell am 😂😂”

queenofdsun wrote: “Dem dey return bride price o shey make we remind u”

official_lino_zee wrote: “People way get kids dey even Divorce”

Zaza__mulal1 wrote: “Cheating join the group chat”

eo _bloodtonic wrote: “People wey get 10 kids dey block and curse and divorce shaa ..wish you the best bro”