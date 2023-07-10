Video: “I didn’t see this coming”- Mr Macaroni grateful as he receives brand new car at 2023 Trendupp Awards

At the 2023 Trendupp Awards, Nigerian comedian Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr. Macaroni, was presented with a brand-new car.

The Trendupp Awards, which honor creativity, held their third edition last night, Sunday, July 10, 2023.

A number of celebrities, including Kiekie, Toyin Abraham, Denrele Edun, Mr. Macaroni, Sheggz, and Bella, graced the event.

The Force of Influence award that Mr. Macaroni received, along with a brand-new car, was the evening’s high point.

Mr. Macaroni posted a video of the joyful occasion to his Instagram page, thanking God, his loved ones, family, and friends.

Mr Macaroni dedicated his award to every Nigerian youth pushing and working hard to succeed despite all odds.

“I am indeed honored and grateful to receive Trendupp Africa 2023 Force of Influence Award @thisistrendupp which comes with a brand new car from @mikanomotors.

This is definitely one I didn’t see coming as all other nominees are great Mën and Women that I have so much respect and admiration for and any of them would have been equally deserves.

My deepest Gratitude to God, family, friends, and all lovers of Mr Macaroni.

Thank you for all your love and support. I do not take it for granted.

Big shout out to @thisistrendupp thank you for supporting creatives.

Thank you @mikanomotors for the brand new car. This one is dedicated to every Nigerian Youth pushing and working hard to succeed despite all odds.

Don’t get tired!! Soon, the world will celebrate you. I love you”.