Video: “I didn’t collect much, I regret working for APC” — Ronke Oshodi Oke

Ibironke Anthony Ojo, better known as Ronke Oshodi Oke, a seasoned Nollywood actress, expresses regrets about working for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Ronke Oshodi expressed her deep regret for joining the APC in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, saying that they dashed her hopes of helping the country advance.

She expressed her outrage over the Lagos state governor’s attempts to cover up the contentious End SARS movement by making up lies.

In addition to expressing her sincere sorrow for the people who lost loved ones and the victims of the EndSARS tragedy, Ronke Oshodi expressed her regret at having been involved with the party.

“I feel APC was going to take Nigeria to the next level’ that’s how I felt. Even while we were campaigning for them; I didn’t collect much, I am not looking at the money,” she said in part.

On the issue of EndSARS, she accused the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of lying three times consecutively.

“When that ENDSARs came up, I was soo down. Our governor was saying three things at the same time; lying simultaneously, does that make sense,” she stated.