Video: “I dey shit too much” – Ike reveals days after Mercy Eke claims he doesn’t flush and wash his bumbum

Ike Onyema made a sensitive revelation about himself during the BBNaija season 8 All-Star Edition program, shortly after Mercy Eke, another roommate, made a similar accusation.

Ike Onyema recently said in a video that he constantly goes the toilet due to excessive defecation.

This statement came just days after Mercy Eke revealed that she had asked Ike to leave her residence because he used the restroom so frequently.

She said: “I will give him fire in this House. He doesn’t wipe his bum. After using the toilet, you see stains all over his bum.”

“You see this boy. Ogun will kill him in this House. This boy doesn’t flush toilet. Each time I come back from work, I see shiitz everywhere. God will punish this boy.”

“If I catch that boy, I will deal with him. Someone that doesn’t clean his bum after using the toilet. There was a day we were going, and I saw something on his bum and asked what’s that?”

Mercy alleged that Ike had questionable toilet etiquette, which she couldn’t tolerate.

The relationship between Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema started during the BBNaija 2019 edition “Pepper dem” but eventually ended after the show.