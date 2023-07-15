Video: “I deserved it, better than nominated skit makers” — Nasboi calls out AMVCA

Nasboi, a well-known skit creator and singer, is disappointed with the AMVCA organizers for passing him over for the 2023 award nomination.

For not including him in the Online Social Content Creator category for the ninth edition of the Headies awards, Nasboi chastised African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

While other skit creators who were ranked lower than him received nominations, Nasboi was not acknowledged despite submitting a video for consideration.

During a recent appearance on the TVC program ESplash, he expressed his worries. Nasboi adamantly maintained that his career had a more fruitful year in 2022 than many other skit creators’, and he feels deserving of at least a nomination even if he does not take home the prize.

“You know AMVCA started involving us; content creators category exactly two years ago. That first time, I wasn’t really upset [that I was not nominated]. But this second time if AMVCA is watching, I deserved a nomination.

“In the first year, my friend that got a nomination said, bro, ‘We submitted [our videos to AMVCA for nomination consideration].’ I’m like, okay, that makes sense. I can understand why I was omitted.

“But 2023, this one that just passed, Nasboi was fire in 2022. I deserved a nomination. This is a humble brag. 2022, I was on fire. I made amazing contents; funny and inspirational. Then, I submitted a video [to AMVCA for nomination consideration]. A video way better than a lot of the videos that were nominated.

“You know, when I saw the nominations. I expected a nomination. I want to win but I don’t win, I’m fine. But I just needed to get a nomination because I deserved it.”