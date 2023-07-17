Video: “I dedicate this to the youths who were cursed over their support for Tinubu”- Eniola Badmus declares as she bags award

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus is finally reaping the reward of her support and dedication to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Eniola Badmus had unashamedly declared love for Bola Ahmed Tinubu amid heavy backlash during the presidential election.

The thespian became one of the most hated celebrities in Nigeria, but that didn’t bother her as she remained unruffled by their trolling.

Finally reaping her reward, the movie star, has bagged an award from the APC youth stakeholders forum, and couldn’t be more excited.

Taking to her Instagram page, Eniola Badmus dedicated the award to the youths who were dragged and cursed because they believed in the Renewed Hope mantra.

Eniola prayed for more blessings for APC youth as she expressed how proud she is to be one of them.