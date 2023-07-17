ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I dedicate this to the youths who were cursed over their support for Tinubu”- Eniola Badmus declares as she bags award

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 Less than a minute

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus is finally reaping the reward of her support and dedication to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Eniola Badmus had unashamedly declared love for Bola Ahmed Tinubu amid heavy backlash during the presidential election.

The thespian became one of the most hated celebrities in Nigeria, but that didn’t bother her as she remained unruffled by their trolling.

Finally reaping her reward, the movie star, has bagged an award from the APC youth stakeholders forum, and couldn’t be more excited.

Taking to her Instagram page, Eniola Badmus dedicated the award to the youths who were dragged and cursed because they believed in the Renewed Hope mantra.

Eniola prayed for more blessings for APC youth as she expressed how proud she is to be one of them.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Ebuka Lists His All Time Favorite BBNaija Housemates.

13 mins ago

Nigerian Actress Chacha Eke Faani Celebrates Her Birthday With Cute Photos

37 mins ago

Nollywood Actress Anita Joseph Causes Reactions With A Lovely Photos Of Herself

50 mins ago

“May Goodness And Mercy Follow You In All You Do” Nollywood Legend Patience Ozokwo Says

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button