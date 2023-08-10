Video: “I could never be Jesus even if I tried”- Tonto Dikeh speaks on her imperfections

Tonto Dikeh, an actress in Nollywood, has discussed her flaws.

The single mother remarked on her Instagram page that no matter how hard she tries, she would never be like Jesus.

She acknowledged that she isn’t flawless and doesn’t make that claim while stating that she is just the girl who is thriving and growing.

“I am not perfect. I don’t claim to be. I could never be Jesus even if I tried. I am just a girl growing, glowing. I am just a girl growing, glowing. Happy Living and just God’s radical baby”.

“I am half hood, don’t play with me”- Tonto Dikeh issues strong warning

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has issued a severe warning to an unnamed individual.

While uploading a new selfie, the actress revealed an unusual disclosure about herself.

Tonto declared herself to be half hood and half holy.

Tonto warned the unidentified individual not to play with her, but rather to pray with her.

“I am half hood, half holy. Pray with me, don’t play with me”.

“Wasted half my life being sad for no reason” — Tonto Dikeh

Meanwhile Tonto Dikeh, is ecstatic as she discovers happiness and openly discusses how she wasted a few years of her life by being depressed.

The single mother revealed this in a post on her Instagram page as she thought back on the new path she had taken.

Tonto Dikeh acknowledged that she had once felt unnecessarily depressed for a sizable portion of her life. She acknowledged that thinking too much often results in being right.

She also said that, having made the decision to move past the confinement phase, she is naturally inclined to enjoy life going forward.

“The crazy part about being an overthinker is that you will be right the whole time. I use to be a worrier and wasted half my life been sad for no reason. BUT NOWWWWWW WE OUTSIDEEEEE. IDAN IS BUILT FOR ENJOYMENT ONLY,” she wrote.