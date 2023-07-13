Video: “I come from a lineage of strong women, I have never seen my mum cry”- Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla spills

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla Ojo has shared the most important lesson her mother taught her.

Priscilla claimed in an interview with media personality Jermaine that she has never experienced depression because she is descended from powerful women.

Iyabo was described by Priscilla as a strong woman who never cries. Her mother taught her how to be resilient.

Priscilla claims that despite her struggles, you will never see her depressed because of her upbeat attitude and boundless energy.

“I wouldn’t say I was depressed at any point because I feel like we came from a lineage of strong women. I am very strong, my mum is very strong. I have never seen my mum cry. We have never had moments when we are crying. We are very strong, my mother is very strong and I learned from her. Even when I go through something, she can never see me down. We have that spirit of… that energy of not in this house. I can be on my bed crying, once she comes in, I am dancing and she knows.

But that’s the thing about my mum, when I am down she knows but you wouldn’t see her come to say sorry. She will even cheer me up to go to the club”.