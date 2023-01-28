Video: “I collected N23M for 7 videos” – Carter Efe drags YhemoLee for looking down on skit-makers [Video]

An angry Efe was particularly mad about the fact that Yhemo Lee said he makes in just one night what skit makers make with 7 videos

Carter Efe did not like the fact that Yhemo Lee talked down on him and his colleagues and he called out the actor in a video

The singer wasted no time in revealing how much he makes with his videos, which prompted Yhemo Lee to also reveal how much he makes in one night

Controversial comedian and musician, Carter Efe blasts singer YhemoLee for trivializing the hustle of skit makers.

In a live Instagram video, the ‘Machala’ expressed great annoyance at YhemoLee who he claims bragged at Cloud Africa that he makes in one night the amount of cash content creators make in seven videos.

Blowing hot at this, Carter Efe queried to know what the singer does exactly at night; he wondered whether YhemoLee is a thief.

According to the skit maker, he collects 50 thousand dollars just from making seven videos.

He warned YhemoLee against looking down and trivializing the hustle of skit makers who are also trying to make it in the entertainment industry.