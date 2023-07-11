Video: “I chose to ignore”- Daniel Regha snubs Toyin Abraham after she demanded to see him at event, gives reasons

Daniel Regha, a controversial influencer, lambasted actress Toyin Abraham for demanding to see him at an event following his criticisms of her film.

The Nollywood film still expressed hope to meet Daniel Regha at the Trendd Up Awards as she had requested because he had given her film, “Ijakumo,” a bad review. She had been looking forward to speaking with him about it.

Toyin wrote:

“My darling @DanielRegha hope to see you today face to face at trendupp awards so you can kindly tell me where you need me to improve in film making🙏🙏

I saw your tweet on IJAKUMO and I will be happy to see you so you can tell me where and where to work on. Hope to see other lovely influencers aswell today”

Daniel Regha responded by stating that he had heard she wanted to see him but had chosen not to do so out of respect for her position as a celebrity.

He criticized the actress for endorsing the APC-led administration despite what had transpired at the tollgate during the ENDSARS protest in 2020 and said that being around her goes against everything he stands for.

He wrote:

“Hi @toyin_abraham1, I was repeatedly told u wanted to see me, but I chose to ignore cos while I respect u as an actress, u supporting this govt after the EndSARS protests, goes against everything I stand for. That said, “Ijakumo” movie was poorly written & directed. No offense.”