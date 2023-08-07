ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I can’t consider people’s opinions about me” – Judy Austin

"God’s favorite"- Judy Austin gives thanks to God amid N100m lawsuit from May Edochie

Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, tweeted a mysterious message after her father-in-law, Pete Edochie, lauded May in a recent interview.

Judy Austin promptly removed Pete Edochie’s images from her page when the veteran complemented his daughter-in-law, May Edochie.

The actress has broken her silence following an interview given by her father-in-law, Pete Edochie, which elicited emotions.

You may recall that Pete Edochie spoke at length about his son’s marriage and lauded May Edochie for her excellent talents in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

Later, it was revealed that Judy Austin had deleted Pete Edochie’s birthday post from her page, causing outrage among online users.

She then posted a mysterious video on her Instagram page about people who live their lives for other people’s approval.

Sharing the clip, she wrote:

“Happy weekend bunnies. I hope y’all are balling….

Hehehehe.”

