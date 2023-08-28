ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I can’t be messed with” Davido stirs reactions as he steps out rocking N577 million diamond pendant

The award-winning artist has declared that he is not to be mess with.

Davido announced this on his Instagram page, where he posted fresh images and stated that he can’t be messed with.

“I can’t be fucked with”, he wrote.

The likes of Isreal DMW, Iyabo Ojo, Falz, Stephanie Coker, Enioluwa, and more took to his comment section to hail him.

Isreal DMW wrote, “Never fucking shit

Falz wrote, “OBO

Enioluwa wrote, “King

Special Spesh wrote, “On many levels o!!! Stubborn!! Who Dem be? Where Dem dey?? Make Dem show

Richie Richie wrote, “Who wan try? Wahala

Stephanie Coker and Iyabo Ojo left fire emojis.

