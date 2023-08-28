ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Video: “I can’t be messed with” Davido stirs reactions as he steps out rocking N577 million diamond pendant
The award-winning artist has declared that he is not to be mess with.
Davido announced this on his Instagram page, where he posted fresh images and stated that he can’t be messed with.
“I can’t be fucked with”, he wrote.
The likes of Isreal DMW, Iyabo Ojo, Falz, Stephanie Coker, Enioluwa, and more took to his comment section to hail him.
Isreal DMW wrote, “Never fucking shit
Falz wrote, “OBO
Enioluwa wrote, “King
Special Spesh wrote, “On many levels o!!! Stubborn!! Who Dem be? Where Dem dey?? Make Dem show
Richie Richie wrote, “Who wan try? Wahala
Stephanie Coker and Iyabo Ojo left fire emojis.